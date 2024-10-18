Tragic Scuffle Claims Life of Young Resident

A 19-year-old youth tragically lost his life following a physical altercation between two groups, police officials reported on Friday.

Vivek Verma from Katra Maharani village was reportedly involved in a scuffle near Budhau Maharaj Ghat Bhushiyava on Thursday night. He sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar clarified, "There is no communal angle. There was pre-existing enmity among these youths." He emphasized the altercation occurred prior to reaching the ghat, with no severe injury marks identified on Verma's body. Official efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible.

The incident was noted to have occurred about 200 meters from an idol immersion site, however, authorities confirmed it was unrelated to the ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)