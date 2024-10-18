Left Menu

Tragic Scuffle Claims Life of Young Resident

A 19-year-old, Vivek Verma, died following a scuffle near Budhau Maharaj Ghat Bhushiyava. Police clarified the incident had no communal angle and related to existing enmity among youths. Verma was declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, and the body was sent for post-mortem. Police are seeking the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth tragically lost his life following a physical altercation between two groups, police officials reported on Friday.

Vivek Verma from Katra Maharani village was reportedly involved in a scuffle near Budhau Maharaj Ghat Bhushiyava on Thursday night. He sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar clarified, "There is no communal angle. There was pre-existing enmity among these youths." He emphasized the altercation occurred prior to reaching the ghat, with no severe injury marks identified on Verma's body. Official efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible.

The incident was noted to have occurred about 200 meters from an idol immersion site, however, authorities confirmed it was unrelated to the ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

