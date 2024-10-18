Left Menu

Goa's Role in India's Vision 2047

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in the NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting in Chandigarh, led by PM Narendra Modi. Discussions focused on development, good governance, and celebrating the Constitution's 'Amrit Mahotsav'. Sawant highlighted Goa's significant future contributions to India's growth and self-reliance goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:12 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The event took place in Chandigarh, as confirmed by an official on Friday.

During the assembly, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-led states engaged in dialogues centered around development priorities, the ongoing 'Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating the Constitution, and strategies for progressing government efficiency and public service delivery.

Expressing optimism about Goa's role in the broader vision of a developed India by 2047, Sawant reiterated the state's commitment to self-reliance, enhancing sustainability, and contributing to the nation's economic and cultural growth through its strengths in tourism, industry, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

