Goa's Role in India's Vision 2047
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in the NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting in Chandigarh, led by PM Narendra Modi. Discussions focused on development, good governance, and celebrating the Constitution's 'Amrit Mahotsav'. Sawant highlighted Goa's significant future contributions to India's growth and self-reliance goals.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The event took place in Chandigarh, as confirmed by an official on Friday.
During the assembly, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-led states engaged in dialogues centered around development priorities, the ongoing 'Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating the Constitution, and strategies for progressing government efficiency and public service delivery.
Expressing optimism about Goa's role in the broader vision of a developed India by 2047, Sawant reiterated the state's commitment to self-reliance, enhancing sustainability, and contributing to the nation's economic and cultural growth through its strengths in tourism, industry, and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking Urban Potential: The Impact of Transit-Oriented Development in Emerging Markets
Ex-Minister's Downfall Rocks Singapore's Reputation for Clean Governance
Kalyani Strategic Systems Partners for Advanced Artillery Development
Navigating Health Governance in Crisis Zones: How the Private Sector Can Bridge the Gaps
Naidu's Delhi Visit Seeks Key Development Boost For Andhra Pradesh