South Korea Accuses North Korea of Sending Troops to Russia: An Escalating Global Security Threat

In a series of allegations sparking global security concerns, South Korea announced that North Korean troops have allegedly been sent to assist Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The claim was made by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office, highlighting a potential escalation in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

President Yoon held an emergency security meeting to address this claim, which involves 12,000 North Korean troops reportedly deployed, including elite special forces. The meeting underscored the view that such actions pose a significant threat to both national and international security.

While both South Korea's National Intelligence Service and the U.S. lack concrete intelligence to prove this deployment, these developments highlight the increasing military alliances between North Korea and Russia since their 2022 summit. Despite denials from Russia and North Korea, global leaders remain vigilant about the situation's potential consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)