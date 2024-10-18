Left Menu

Judicial Custody for Accused in Maharajganj Tensions

Five men have been sent to judicial custody following their alleged involvement in the murder of a youth during a Durga idol procession in Maharajganj. The situation escalated into violence and vandalism. With multiple arrests and steps to maintain order, the area remains under strict security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:32 IST
Judicial Custody for Accused in Maharajganj Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Friday placed five men in judicial custody following their connection to a murder amid a Durga idol procession in Maharajganj, police reported.

The suspects, Sarfaraz, Mohd Talim, Abdul Hameed, Faheem, and Mohd Afzal, were presented to Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chaudhary's court.

The district remains tense with over 60 arrests since a youth, Ram Gopal Mishra, was killed during a clash between communities, leading to violence and property destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024