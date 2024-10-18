Judicial Custody for Accused in Maharajganj Tensions
Five men have been sent to judicial custody following their alleged involvement in the murder of a youth during a Durga idol procession in Maharajganj. The situation escalated into violence and vandalism. With multiple arrests and steps to maintain order, the area remains under strict security.
A local court on Friday placed five men in judicial custody following their connection to a murder amid a Durga idol procession in Maharajganj, police reported.
The suspects, Sarfaraz, Mohd Talim, Abdul Hameed, Faheem, and Mohd Afzal, were presented to Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chaudhary's court.
The district remains tense with over 60 arrests since a youth, Ram Gopal Mishra, was killed during a clash between communities, leading to violence and property destruction.
