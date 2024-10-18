Judicial Custody for Accused in Maharajganj Tensions

A local court on Friday placed five men in judicial custody following their connection to a murder amid a Durga idol procession in Maharajganj, police reported.

The suspects, Sarfaraz, Mohd Talim, Abdul Hameed, Faheem, and Mohd Afzal, were presented to Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chaudhary's court.

The district remains tense with over 60 arrests since a youth, Ram Gopal Mishra, was killed during a clash between communities, leading to violence and property destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)