South Africa Relocates Taiwan's Office Amid China Relations

South Africa has requested Taiwan to move its de facto embassy from Pretoria to Johannesburg, reframing it as a Trade Office. This shift reflects the non-diplomatic relationship since ties were severed in 1997. Meanwhile, Taiwan warns that these developments challenge its relationship with South Africa amidst China's growing influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:11 IST
In a move perceived as bowing to Chinese influence, South Africa has asked Taiwan to relocate its de facto embassy from Pretoria to Johannesburg. This relocation, which involves rebranding the embassy as a Trade Office, aligns with South Africa's diplomatic practices after cutting ties with Taiwan in 1997.

South Africa maintains that the relocation is standard protocol for a non-political, non-diplomatic relationship. The nation's efforts to expand cooperation with China, its largest trading partner, accelerate this transition. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry expressed concerns, noting that warming ties between South Africa and China could impact Taiwan's relationship with South Africa.

China has extended its approval of the move. China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated that the decision to relocate the Taipei Liaison Office was the correct course. Meanwhile, in response, Taiwan is considering possible actions to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity amidst these diplomatic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

