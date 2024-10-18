Delhi Police Crackdown on Arms Supplier Network

Delhi Police have successfully arrested a key suspect accused of supplying firearms to criminals across the region, sources confirmed on Friday.

Identified as Tegwinder Singh, a 25-year-old from Amritsar, the suspect allegedly sourced firearms from Madhya Pradesh and distributed them in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Based on specific information, police intercepted Singh near Tughlakabad Fort on October 11, recovering six firearms and three magazines during the operation. The case remains under investigation.

