Delhi Police Crackdown on Arms Supplier Network

Delhi Police have arrested 25-year-old Tegwinder Singh for allegedly supplying firearms to criminals in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Singh reportedly procured weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was caught near Tughlakabad Fort, where six firearms and three magazines were seized. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:14 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown on Arms Supplier Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Police have successfully arrested a key suspect accused of supplying firearms to criminals across the region, sources confirmed on Friday.

Identified as Tegwinder Singh, a 25-year-old from Amritsar, the suspect allegedly sourced firearms from Madhya Pradesh and distributed them in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Based on specific information, police intercepted Singh near Tughlakabad Fort on October 11, recovering six firearms and three magazines during the operation. The case remains under investigation.

