Arrest in Controversial Case: Man Detained for Alleged Rape and Forced Conversion

In a case that has stirred controversy, a 28-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape and forced religious conversion of a Dalit woman, according to local police on Friday.

The victim, aged 22, filed a complaint earlier this week, naming an individual identified as Asif. The complaint alleges that Asif blackmailed, raped, and filmed the act, adding a dimension of forced religious conversion to the crime.

Lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nakud police station, the case culminated in Asif's arrest, following a tip-off, on the Ambehta Peer Tiraha Gangoh road.

