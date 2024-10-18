Arrest in Controversial Case: Man Detained for Alleged Rape and Forced Conversion
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a Dalit woman and forcing her to convert to Islam. The victim lodged a complaint detailing blackmail, rape, and a recorded video. The accused was apprehended following a tip-off and is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In a case that has stirred controversy, a 28-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape and forced religious conversion of a Dalit woman, according to local police on Friday.
The victim, aged 22, filed a complaint earlier this week, naming an individual identified as Asif. The complaint alleges that Asif blackmailed, raped, and filmed the act, adding a dimension of forced religious conversion to the crime.
Lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nakud police station, the case culminated in Asif's arrest, following a tip-off, on the Ambehta Peer Tiraha Gangoh road.
