Medha Patkar's Legal Battle: A 23-Year Courtroom Saga

The hearing of activist Medha Patkar's defamation case against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has been postponed to November 14. Originally sentenced to five months, Patkar appealed, getting her sentence suspended. The legal dispute dates back to 2000 over alleged defamatory actions by both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a development from the legal corridors, the defamation case involving activist Medha Patkar has been adjourned to November 14. The case, stemming from charges made 23 years ago by incumbent Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, dates back to when he led an NGO in Gujarat.

Patkar, represented by advocate Sri Devi, stood before Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh, while advocates Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar argued on behalf of Saxena. The court has been rescheduling as discussions are yet to be concluded from Patkar's side.

This saga began in 2000, with mutual accusations after Patkar challenged Saxena for publicizing adverts against her and the NBA. Saxena countered with lawsuits alleging defamatory TV remarks and statements. As Patkar's appeal process continues, the upcoming November hearing will be crucial in this prolonged legal clash.

