Medha Patkar's Legal Battle: A 23-Year Courtroom Saga

In a development from the legal corridors, the defamation case involving activist Medha Patkar has been adjourned to November 14. The case, stemming from charges made 23 years ago by incumbent Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, dates back to when he led an NGO in Gujarat.

Patkar, represented by advocate Sri Devi, stood before Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh, while advocates Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar argued on behalf of Saxena. The court has been rescheduling as discussions are yet to be concluded from Patkar's side.

This saga began in 2000, with mutual accusations after Patkar challenged Saxena for publicizing adverts against her and the NBA. Saxena countered with lawsuits alleging defamatory TV remarks and statements. As Patkar's appeal process continues, the upcoming November hearing will be crucial in this prolonged legal clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)