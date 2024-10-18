Left Menu

India's Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Amid Middle East Tensions

India dispatched 33 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, primarily medicines, to Lebanon amid ongoing military conflicts in the region. The first batch, weighing 11 tonnes, was sent on Friday as part of India's aid efforts, including antibiotics, NSAIDs, and cardiovascular medications, as tensions continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:26 IST
India's Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, India dispatched a significant humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon, comprising 33 tonnes of crucial pharmaceutical supplies.

This aid comes in the wake of escalating military actions targeting Hezbollah strongholds, orchestrated by Israel. Included within the consignment is an extensive range of vital medications.

Among the dispatched goods are cardiovascular drugs, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and anesthetics, according to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, on the platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024