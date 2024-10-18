India's Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Amid Middle East Tensions
India dispatched 33 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, primarily medicines, to Lebanon amid ongoing military conflicts in the region. The first batch, weighing 11 tonnes, was sent on Friday as part of India's aid efforts, including antibiotics, NSAIDs, and cardiovascular medications, as tensions continue to rise.
- India
On Friday, India dispatched a significant humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon, comprising 33 tonnes of crucial pharmaceutical supplies.
This aid comes in the wake of escalating military actions targeting Hezbollah strongholds, orchestrated by Israel. Included within the consignment is an extensive range of vital medications.
Among the dispatched goods are cardiovascular drugs, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and anesthetics, according to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, on the platform X.
