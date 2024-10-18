India's Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon Amid Middle East Tensions

On Friday, India dispatched a significant humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon, comprising 33 tonnes of crucial pharmaceutical supplies.

This aid comes in the wake of escalating military actions targeting Hezbollah strongholds, orchestrated by Israel. Included within the consignment is an extensive range of vital medications.

Among the dispatched goods are cardiovascular drugs, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and anesthetics, according to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, on the platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)