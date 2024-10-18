Left Menu

Ukraine's Stance on Nuclear Weapons Misunderstood

Reports on Ukraine's nuclear intentions were misguided by a misinterpretation of President Zelenskiy's comments, clarified by Andriy Yermak. He emphasized that Ukraine is not contemplating nuclear weapon development and refuted these reports during an event in Brussels.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:56 IST
Ukraine has no intentions of developing nuclear weapons, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise. Officials have clarified that these assertions were a result of misunderstood statements made by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Zelenskiy, addressed these misunderstandings at a think tank event held in Brussels. He firmly denied any nuclear aspirations, stating, "We have not these thoughts about nuclear, we refuse it."

This declaration aims to dismiss the misconceptions that have been circulating, reaffirming that Ukraine remains committed to its stance against nuclear armament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

