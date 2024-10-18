Omar Abdullah Takes Charge: A New Era for J&K Governance

Omar Abdullah, newly at the helm as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has called on his Cabinet colleagues to actively scrutinize and enhance the performance of their respective departments for better governance of the Union Territory.

Post the portfolio allocation by the J-K Lieutenant Governor to his ministers, Abdullah wasted no time in convening a review meeting at the Secretariat, with top officials in attendance, to assess departmental progress and reiterate the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The review addressed current achievements, project status, and future strategies, with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo providing detailed briefings. Abdullah highlighted the importance of adhering to deadlines and announced direct oversight by his office to ensure effective governance and grassroots development.

(With inputs from agencies.)