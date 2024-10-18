Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Takes Charge: A New Era for J&K Governance

Omar Abdullah, the newly-appointed Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, urged his Cabinet to actively monitor and improve departmental functioning to enhance governance. In a meeting with top officials, he emphasized transparency and accountability, aiming to deliver development benefits to the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:57 IST
Omar Abdullah Takes Charge: A New Era for J&K Governance
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, newly at the helm as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has called on his Cabinet colleagues to actively scrutinize and enhance the performance of their respective departments for better governance of the Union Territory.

Post the portfolio allocation by the J-K Lieutenant Governor to his ministers, Abdullah wasted no time in convening a review meeting at the Secretariat, with top officials in attendance, to assess departmental progress and reiterate the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The review addressed current achievements, project status, and future strategies, with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo providing detailed briefings. Abdullah highlighted the importance of adhering to deadlines and announced direct oversight by his office to ensure effective governance and grassroots development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024