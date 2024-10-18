Left Menu

Bangladesh's Elections: A Deliberation on Timelines

Bangladesh Law Adviser Asif Nazrul suggests elections might occur in 2025 following key pre-election developments, such as forming a new Election Commission and preparing an accurate voters' list. A search committee will soon be organized to aid in shaping the new Commission, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:59 IST
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh may hold its next election in 2025, according to Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, as essential pre-election activities, including establishing a new Election Commission, are underway.

A search committee will be convened shortly to assist in forming the new Commission, which will focus on preparing an impeccable voters' list, facilitating the electoral process, The Dhaka Tribune reports.

Nazrul indicated during a television interview that there are numerous factors at play, but provisionally, next year could be a feasible timeline for the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

