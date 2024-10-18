Bangladesh's Elections: A Deliberation on Timelines

Bangladesh may hold its next election in 2025, according to Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, as essential pre-election activities, including establishing a new Election Commission, are underway.

A search committee will be convened shortly to assist in forming the new Commission, which will focus on preparing an impeccable voters' list, facilitating the electoral process, The Dhaka Tribune reports.

Nazrul indicated during a television interview that there are numerous factors at play, but provisionally, next year could be a feasible timeline for the election.

