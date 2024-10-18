Putin's War of Uncertainty
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed uncertainty about when Russia might achieve victory in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. He emphasized the technological advancement of Russian forces, characterizing the war as a struggle between Moscow and NATO, with Ukrainian forces aligned with the alliance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday admitted uncertainty over the timeline for Russia's potential victory against Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. However, he asserted that Moscow's forces were prepared to continue the fight until success is achieved.
Putin noted that Russian troops were becoming increasingly technologically advanced. He framed the conflict as more than a struggle against Ukraine, suggesting that it was a proxy war involving NATO, with Ukrainian troops serving the alliance's interests.
The escalating technological prowess of Russian forces, according to Putin, is pivotal in what he sees as a broader geopolitical struggle between Moscow and NATO-affiliated forces in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
