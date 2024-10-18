Gold Rush Intercepted: Raipur Police Seize Rs 8 Crore Jewellery
Raipur police seized gold jewellery valued at Rs 8 crore from three individuals during a surprise inspection at a bus stand. Without documentation for the 12.800 kg haul, the suspects were taken for questioning, and the jewellery was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, police in Raipur on Friday seized gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 8 crore from three individuals at a bus stand, according to an official report.
The trio, identified as Lingraj Nayak, Hitesh Tandi, and Shubham Patro, was traveling on a bus when intercepted during a surprise inspection led by City Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dewangan.
Lacking proper documentation for the 12.800 kg of gold, the individuals were detained for questioning. Meanwhile, the seized jewellery has been transferred to the Income Tax department for further investigation. This development occurs ahead of the bypoll in Raipur City South, scheduled for November 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raipur
- police
- seizure
- gold
- jewellery
- inspection
- bus stand
- Income Tax
- bypoll
- investigation
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Stamp Duty Waiver for India Jewellery Park
Inspection Uncovers Controversy: MUDA Sites Linked to CM Siddaramaiah’s Family
Supreme Court Orders Surprise Inspections at Assam Detention Centre
Jewellery Heist: Gang of Nine Busted in Odisha
Barbara Creecy Highlights SOEs' Role in Youth Employment during Rail Line Inspection