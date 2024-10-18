Gold Rush Intercepted: Raipur Police Seize Rs 8 Crore Jewellery

In a significant operation, police in Raipur on Friday seized gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 8 crore from three individuals at a bus stand, according to an official report.

The trio, identified as Lingraj Nayak, Hitesh Tandi, and Shubham Patro, was traveling on a bus when intercepted during a surprise inspection led by City Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dewangan.

Lacking proper documentation for the 12.800 kg of gold, the individuals were detained for questioning. Meanwhile, the seized jewellery has been transferred to the Income Tax department for further investigation. This development occurs ahead of the bypoll in Raipur City South, scheduled for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)