Gold Rush Intercepted: Raipur Police Seize Rs 8 Crore Jewellery

Raipur police seized gold jewellery valued at Rs 8 crore from three individuals during a surprise inspection at a bus stand. Without documentation for the 12.800 kg haul, the suspects were taken for questioning, and the jewellery was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:15 IST
Gold Rush Intercepted: Raipur Police Seize Rs 8 Crore Jewellery
In a significant operation, police in Raipur on Friday seized gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 8 crore from three individuals at a bus stand, according to an official report.

The trio, identified as Lingraj Nayak, Hitesh Tandi, and Shubham Patro, was traveling on a bus when intercepted during a surprise inspection led by City Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dewangan.

Lacking proper documentation for the 12.800 kg of gold, the individuals were detained for questioning. Meanwhile, the seized jewellery has been transferred to the Income Tax department for further investigation. This development occurs ahead of the bypoll in Raipur City South, scheduled for November 13.

