AI and Policing: Bridging Technology with Law Enforcement

At the 11th Northern Region Police Coordination Committee meeting, held at the Police Headquarters on Friday, key discussions centered on the integration of Artificial Intelligence into policing methods, according to an official statement.

The session was led by Himachal Pradesh Police Director General Atul Verma, who highlighted topics such as sharing intelligence on inter-state criminal activities, drug trafficking countermeasures, and the suppression of fake news and online fraud, the statement further noted.

Participants included senior police authorities from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and other northern states and union territories, as well as representatives from national agencies like the CBI and NSG, aiming to enhance cooperation and address regional policing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)