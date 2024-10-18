Left Menu

AI and Policing: Bridging Technology with Law Enforcement

The Northern Region Police Coordination Committee's 11th meeting focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence in policing. Discussions included intelligence sharing, drug trafficking, and combating online fraud. Senior police officers and representatives from various central agencies participated to address challenges and enhance cooperation across Northern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:28 IST
  • India

At the 11th Northern Region Police Coordination Committee meeting, held at the Police Headquarters on Friday, key discussions centered on the integration of Artificial Intelligence into policing methods, according to an official statement.

The session was led by Himachal Pradesh Police Director General Atul Verma, who highlighted topics such as sharing intelligence on inter-state criminal activities, drug trafficking countermeasures, and the suppression of fake news and online fraud, the statement further noted.

Participants included senior police authorities from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and other northern states and union territories, as well as representatives from national agencies like the CBI and NSG, aiming to enhance cooperation and address regional policing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

