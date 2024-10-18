Left Menu

Bail Granted: Satyendar Jain's Diwali Comes Early

A Delhi court granted bail to AAP leader and Satyendar Jain due to a delay in trial and prolonged incarceration. Jain, arrested for money laundering through companies linked to him, was released under Article 21 of the Constitution. His family celebrated the decision, viewing it as early Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, highlighting a prolonged delay in trial proceedings. Jain had been in custody since May 30, 2022, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of laundering money.

The decision, delivered by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, emphasized the importance of Article 21 of the Constitution, prioritizing the right to life and personal liberty over the stringent twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court thus rejected ED's plea against granting bail to Jain.

Jain was released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, subject to conditions including cooperation with ongoing investigations and restriction from traveling abroad without permission. Family members expressed relief, likening the order to an early Diwali celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

