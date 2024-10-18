Left Menu

Arrests in Baba Siddique Murder Case Rise as Five More Detained

Five individuals were arrested for aiding in the Baba Siddique murder, bringing total arrests to nine. Siddique, a former politician, was killed in Mumbai on October 12. Authorities linked the crime to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with key suspects still at large.

Baba Siddique
The investigation into the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case has intensified with the arrest of five more individuals accused of providing firearms and logistical support to the shooters involved. The latest arrests bring the total number of detained suspects to nine, while three pivotal persons remain at large, according to Mumbai police.

The murder of Siddique, who was shot and grievously injured near his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12, has connections to significant criminal networks. The deceased was a former politician, having transitioned from Congress to NCP. Preliminary reports suggest the arrested suspects were in communication with known conspirators, Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both of whom are currently fugitive.

Police also confirmed Akhtar's previous ties with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Authorities conducted operations across Maharashtra, which led to the apprehension of the five individuals who helped execute the crime. Several of the arrested are alleged history-sheeters, with established records in violent crimes, prompting police to consider charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

