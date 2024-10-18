Bribery Bust: Education Official Caught Red-Handed in Indore

An education department official in Indore was caught in a bribery scandal, captured red-handed by the Lokayukta police. The official, Sheela Meravi, was seen accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a school director.

Meravi, tasked as a project coordinator at the District Education Centre, had allegedly pressured school director Dilip Budhani into the bribe following an RTI application inquiry. The money was found in the vehicle of the education department representative.

A case has been registered against Meravi under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the involvement of the RTI applicant in this situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)