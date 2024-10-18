Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Education Official Caught Red-Handed in Indore

An education official in Indore was caught accepting a Rs one lakh bribe by the Lokayukta police. Sheela Meravi, the project coordinator, allegedly demanded money from school director Dilip Budhani. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 18-10-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:55 IST
An education department official in Indore was caught in a bribery scandal, captured red-handed by the Lokayukta police. The official, Sheela Meravi, was seen accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a school director.

Meravi, tasked as a project coordinator at the District Education Centre, had allegedly pressured school director Dilip Budhani into the bribe following an RTI application inquiry. The money was found in the vehicle of the education department representative.

A case has been registered against Meravi under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the involvement of the RTI applicant in this situation.

