High-Value Maoist Arrested in Bihar's Forest Operation

A Maoist with a Rs 2 lakh reward on his head was apprehended in Bihar's Jamui district. Security forces, including the district police, Special Task Force, CRPF, and SSB, captured the suspect in the Mushharitand forest, officials reported on Friday.

The suspect is an active member of the CPI (Maoist) Poorvi Bihar Purvottar Jharkhand Special Area Committee. He was wanted for his alleged role in at least seven criminal cases across Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger, and Jharkhand, notably involving attacks on security personnel.

A police statement detailed the collaborative effort leading to the arrest, emphasizing ongoing investigations to uncover further details regarding the suspect's activities and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)