Left Menu

High-Value Maoist Arrested in Bihar's Forest Operation

A Maoist with a Rs 2 lakh bounty was apprehended in the Mushharitand forest, Jamui district, Bihar. The CPI (Maoist) member was implicated in seven cases, including attacks on security personnel. The operation involved district police, Special Task Force, CRPF, and SSB. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:14 IST
High-Value Maoist Arrested in Bihar's Forest Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist with a Rs 2 lakh reward on his head was apprehended in Bihar's Jamui district. Security forces, including the district police, Special Task Force, CRPF, and SSB, captured the suspect in the Mushharitand forest, officials reported on Friday.

The suspect is an active member of the CPI (Maoist) Poorvi Bihar Purvottar Jharkhand Special Area Committee. He was wanted for his alleged role in at least seven criminal cases across Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger, and Jharkhand, notably involving attacks on security personnel.

A police statement detailed the collaborative effort leading to the arrest, emphasizing ongoing investigations to uncover further details regarding the suspect's activities and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024