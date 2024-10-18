Italy's Migration Plan Faces Legal Challenge
An Italian court blocked the detention of 12 migrants in Albanian centers, posing a challenge to the right-wing government's policy of outsourcing migrant processing. The plan, hailed by the Italian government, has been criticized by opponents and deemed complex and costly.
An Italian court has dealt a blow to the government's strategy of handling migration by ruling against the detention of 12 migrants in newly built facilities in Albania. This decision undermines the administration's approach to outsourcing migrant processing to the Balkan region.
The court's verdict highlights the legal complexities surrounding the migration deal, under which Italy plans to vet 3,000 migrants monthly in Albania. The ruling emphasized that the migrants from Bangladesh and Egypt cannot be sent back to their countries as they're considered unsafe.
The opposition criticized the scheme as being overly expensive and infringing on migrants' rights, calling it an impractical solution to the migration problem. Meanwhile, the project, supported by the European Commission as forward-thinking, faces increasing scrutiny and operational challenges.
