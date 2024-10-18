Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Approves Sub-Classifications in SC Reservations

The Haryana Cabinet has approved recommendations for sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes for reservation, following the Supreme Court's decision. This aims to address underrepresentation of Deprived Scheduled Castes in government services. New categories, Deprived Scheduled Castes and Other Scheduled Castes, will ensure equitable reservation distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Haryana state Cabinet has approved the recommendations to implement sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes category for reservation purposes. This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling affirming the state's constitutional power to make such distinctions.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced this shift in policy during his first Cabinet meeting. The move is aimed at rectifying the underrepresentation of Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) in government services as identified by the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission's report.

Under the new system, the 20% quota reserved for Scheduled Castes in direct recruitment will be split. Half of this will be allocated to Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) and the other half to Other Scheduled Castes (OSC), ensuring equitable opportunities for all subsections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

