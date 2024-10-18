Haryana Cabinet Approves Sub-Classifications in SC Reservations

In a significant move, the Haryana state Cabinet has approved the recommendations to implement sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes category for reservation purposes. This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling affirming the state's constitutional power to make such distinctions.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced this shift in policy during his first Cabinet meeting. The move is aimed at rectifying the underrepresentation of Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) in government services as identified by the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission's report.

Under the new system, the 20% quota reserved for Scheduled Castes in direct recruitment will be split. Half of this will be allocated to Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) and the other half to Other Scheduled Castes (OSC), ensuring equitable opportunities for all subsections.

(With inputs from agencies.)