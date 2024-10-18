NHRC Marks Milestone Amidst Controversy: Advocating for Human Rights
The NHRC marked its 31st anniversary with acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighting significant human rights cases. Among them was the Sandeshkhali sexual harassment case, accentuated by political tensions in West Bengal. Sayani emphasized NHRC's commitment to justice and the need to protect vulnerable groups.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) marked its 31st anniversary with a key event in New Delhi, addressing significant human rights issues. Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted the NHRC's role in addressing myriad violations, including the contentious Sandeshkhali sexual harassment case tied to political tensions in West Bengal.
Sayani underscored the NHRC's accomplishments, including handling over 23 lakh cases since its inception. In its recent work, the commission disposed of 68,867 complaints and recommended substantial monetary relief for victims. The NHRC aims to uplift marginalized groups, embedding dignity and rights as a societal cornerstone.
A national conference on the rights of older persons was also held, where Sayani emphasized the need for effective implementation of laws and schemes to support the elderly. Issues like affordable healthcare, social security, and protection against age-based discrimination remain priorities for the NHRC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
