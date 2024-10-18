Left Menu

NHRC Marks Milestone Amidst Controversy: Advocating for Human Rights

The NHRC marked its 31st anniversary with acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighting significant human rights cases. Among them was the Sandeshkhali sexual harassment case, accentuated by political tensions in West Bengal. Sayani emphasized NHRC's commitment to justice and the need to protect vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:28 IST
NHRC Marks Milestone Amidst Controversy: Advocating for Human Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) marked its 31st anniversary with a key event in New Delhi, addressing significant human rights issues. Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted the NHRC's role in addressing myriad violations, including the contentious Sandeshkhali sexual harassment case tied to political tensions in West Bengal.

Sayani underscored the NHRC's accomplishments, including handling over 23 lakh cases since its inception. In its recent work, the commission disposed of 68,867 complaints and recommended substantial monetary relief for victims. The NHRC aims to uplift marginalized groups, embedding dignity and rights as a societal cornerstone.

A national conference on the rights of older persons was also held, where Sayani emphasized the need for effective implementation of laws and schemes to support the elderly. Issues like affordable healthcare, social security, and protection against age-based discrimination remain priorities for the NHRC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024