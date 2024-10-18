Mystery Ritual in Chhattisgarh: Tragic Deaths of Two Brothers
In Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, two brothers were found dead and four family members hospitalized after performing mysterious rituals. Initial reports suggest traces of poison in the deceased. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, with police registering an accidental death report.
In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, two brothers were discovered dead while four family members required hospitalization, police reported on Friday.
The family had been engaged in rituals at their home in Tanduldih village over the previous days, according to preliminary investigations.
Shocked neighbors raised the alarm after hearing loud chanting and authorities found Vikas Gond, 25, and Vicky Gond, 22, unresponsive with relatives around them performing rituals. The deceased brothers were found to have traces of poison in their bodies, although the precise cause remains unclear. Police have registered the case as an accidental death and continue to investigate.
