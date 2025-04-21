Buffalo Tragedy: Grease Factory's Wastewater Causes Fatal Poisoning

In a tragic incident, fifteen buffaloes died last week after allegedly consuming wastewater from a nearby grease factory in Nagla. Local police have reported that the factory owner has been arrested following the poisoning incident, which took place on the Karnal-Meerut road.

The unfortunate event occurred when a cattle owner from Punjab guided his herd towards the Yamuna river for grazing. Some buffaloes ingested the contaminated discharge, leading to their death due to suspected poisoning. Subsequently, the authorities registered a case under relevant laws and collected viscera samples for analysis at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Madhuban.

The Station House Officer of Sadar police station, Tarsem Chand, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the unit owner. Charges were brought under several sections, including 325 for mischief involving animal harm, 280 for creating a noxious atmosphere, and 286 for negligent handling of poisonous substances, Chand stated over the phone.

