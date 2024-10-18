Left Menu

Musi River Rejuvenation: Accusations and Allegations Amid Rising Costs

The political tension in Telangana has intensified as BRS working president K T Rama Rao accused CM Revanth Reddy's Congress government of increasing the Musi River rejuvenation project cost enormously. The CM defended his government's actions, attributing the opposition's allegations to frustration over losing power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:51 IST
Musi River Rejuvenation: Accusations and Allegations Amid Rising Costs
  • Country:
  • India

The Musi River rejuvenation project has sparked controversy in Telangana, with BRS working president K T Rama Rao accusing the Congress-led government, under CM Revanth Reddy, of inflating project costs to Rs 1.50 lakh crore from an original Rs 16,000 crore. The Chief Minister stands firm against these claims.

Rama Rao has posed several questions to Revanth Reddy, demanding transparency and clarity on the project's funding and management. The allegations suggest a mismanagement of resources, sparking a debate between the ruling Congress and the opposition.

In retaliation, the Chief Minister accused opposition parties of attempting to derail the government's efforts due to power struggles. He has invited opposition leaders to submit their questions in writing and is willing to convene a special Assembly session for detailed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024