Musi River Rejuvenation: Accusations and Allegations Amid Rising Costs

The Musi River rejuvenation project has sparked controversy in Telangana, with BRS working president K T Rama Rao accusing the Congress-led government, under CM Revanth Reddy, of inflating project costs to Rs 1.50 lakh crore from an original Rs 16,000 crore. The Chief Minister stands firm against these claims.

Rama Rao has posed several questions to Revanth Reddy, demanding transparency and clarity on the project's funding and management. The allegations suggest a mismanagement of resources, sparking a debate between the ruling Congress and the opposition.

In retaliation, the Chief Minister accused opposition parties of attempting to derail the government's efforts due to power struggles. He has invited opposition leaders to submit their questions in writing and is willing to convene a special Assembly session for detailed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)