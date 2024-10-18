Musi River Rejuvenation: Accusations and Allegations Amid Rising Costs
The political tension in Telangana has intensified as BRS working president K T Rama Rao accused CM Revanth Reddy's Congress government of increasing the Musi River rejuvenation project cost enormously. The CM defended his government's actions, attributing the opposition's allegations to frustration over losing power.
- Country:
- India
The Musi River rejuvenation project has sparked controversy in Telangana, with BRS working president K T Rama Rao accusing the Congress-led government, under CM Revanth Reddy, of inflating project costs to Rs 1.50 lakh crore from an original Rs 16,000 crore. The Chief Minister stands firm against these claims.
Rama Rao has posed several questions to Revanth Reddy, demanding transparency and clarity on the project's funding and management. The allegations suggest a mismanagement of resources, sparking a debate between the ruling Congress and the opposition.
In retaliation, the Chief Minister accused opposition parties of attempting to derail the government's efforts due to power struggles. He has invited opposition leaders to submit their questions in writing and is willing to convene a special Assembly session for detailed discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Turmoil: Geopolitical Tensions Shake Global Stocks and Oil Prices
Indian Stock Markets Plunge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and SEBI Regulations
Political Tensions Escalate: Attack on BJP Leader Arjun Singh's Residence in Bengal
Political Tensions Ignite Violent Attack in North 24 Parganas
Global Currencies Tumble Amid Rate Speculations and Geopolitical Tensions