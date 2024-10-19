Left Menu

Court Denies Change of Venue in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Case

An appellate court declined to change the trial venue for Hadi Matar, charged with attacking author Salman Rushdie. The trial, initially set for October 15, remains on hold. Matar's attorney argued for a fair trial location, citing the county's demographics and pre-trial publicity. Matar faces multiple serious charges.

An appellate court has dismissed a motion to relocate the trial of Hadi Matar, the New Jersey resident accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in 2022. The decision paves the way for proceedings to continue in the county where the incident unfolded.

The trial had been paused prior to its October 15 commencement while awaiting the appellate decision in Rochester. No new date has been determined for the trial.

Matar's legal representative, Nathaniel Barone, contended that a trial in Chautauqua County would be unfair, citing significant media coverage and a lack of local Arab American demographics. However, District Attorney Jason Schmidt opposed the venue change, maintaining that the trial should proceed as planned.

