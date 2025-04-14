Jair Bolsonaro's Resilient Recovery: 12-Hour Surgery After 2018 Stabbing
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recovering in intensive care following a challenging 12-hour surgery. Complications arose from a past stabbing during his 2018 campaign. The surgery marks his sixth related procedure. Bolsonaro was hospitalized due to severe abdominal pain at a public event.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recuperating in an intensive care unit following a complex 12-hour surgery. The operation addressed ongoing intestinal issues stemming from a 2018 stabbing incident.
The former leader, known for his conservative stance, is reportedly 'very well' and alert, according to medical staff at the DF Star Hospital. This was his sixth surgery related to the stabbing. He experienced severe abdominal pains at a public gathering, necessitating the surgery.
Having been transferred to Brasilia, Bolsonaro's surgery was successful despite prior complications from previous surgeries. For the time being, hospital visits are restricted to family members, as advised by his physicians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
