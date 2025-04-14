Left Menu

Jair Bolsonaro's Resilient Recovery: 12-Hour Surgery After 2018 Stabbing

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recovering in intensive care following a challenging 12-hour surgery. Complications arose from a past stabbing during his 2018 campaign. The surgery marks his sixth related procedure. Bolsonaro was hospitalized due to severe abdominal pain at a public event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:43 IST
Jair Bolsonaro's Resilient Recovery: 12-Hour Surgery After 2018 Stabbing
surgery

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recuperating in an intensive care unit following a complex 12-hour surgery. The operation addressed ongoing intestinal issues stemming from a 2018 stabbing incident.

The former leader, known for his conservative stance, is reportedly 'very well' and alert, according to medical staff at the DF Star Hospital. This was his sixth surgery related to the stabbing. He experienced severe abdominal pains at a public gathering, necessitating the surgery.

Having been transferred to Brasilia, Bolsonaro's surgery was successful despite prior complications from previous surgeries. For the time being, hospital visits are restricted to family members, as advised by his physicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025