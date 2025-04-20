Breaking the Silence: The Untold Story Behind Kunal's Tragic Stabbing
Delhi Police have arrested eight individuals, including two juveniles, related to the murder of 17-year-old Kunal in Seelampur. The fatal attack arose from old enmity involving Zikra, locally known as 'Lady Don'. The investigation is ongoing with efforts to recover the weapons used.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have taken into custody eight individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Kunal in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. The arrests were made on Saturday.
Among those apprehended include Sahil, aged 18, and Zikra, aged 19, who worked as a bouncer for a jailed gangster's wife. Preliminary investigations trace the murder back to an old enmity.
Efforts continue to gather more evidence and retrieve the murder weapons, with police extending raids across Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Operations Yield Arms Seizure and Cadre Arrests
Outrage in Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Assault on Cancer Patient
Arrests Made in Shocking Lakhisarai Assault Case
Man Arrested in Thane for Abetment in Wife's Suicide Over Gender Dispute
Crackdown on Illegal Wildlife Trade: Five Arrested with Rare Sand Boa in Kerala