Breaking the Silence: The Untold Story Behind Kunal's Tragic Stabbing

The Delhi Police have taken into custody eight individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Kunal in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. The arrests were made on Saturday.

Among those apprehended include Sahil, aged 18, and Zikra, aged 19, who worked as a bouncer for a jailed gangster's wife. Preliminary investigations trace the murder back to an old enmity.

Efforts continue to gather more evidence and retrieve the murder weapons, with police extending raids across Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

