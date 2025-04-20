Left Menu

Breaking the Silence: The Untold Story Behind Kunal's Tragic Stabbing

Delhi Police have arrested eight individuals, including two juveniles, related to the murder of 17-year-old Kunal in Seelampur. The fatal attack arose from old enmity involving Zikra, locally known as 'Lady Don'. The investigation is ongoing with efforts to recover the weapons used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have taken into custody eight individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Kunal in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. The arrests were made on Saturday.

Among those apprehended include Sahil, aged 18, and Zikra, aged 19, who worked as a bouncer for a jailed gangster's wife. Preliminary investigations trace the murder back to an old enmity.

Efforts continue to gather more evidence and retrieve the murder weapons, with police extending raids across Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

