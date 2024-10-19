Russia and Ukraine Swap Prisoners in UAE-Mediated Exchange
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 95 prisoners of war each, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator. The Russian Defence Ministry announced the swap, noting that the returning Russian servicemen are undergoing medical checks in Belarus. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented.
Russia and Ukraine have successfully completed a swap of 95 prisoners of war each, with the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator, as announced by the Russian Defence Ministry.
The ministry stated on the Telegram messaging app that the returned Russian servicemen are currently undergoing medical examinations in Belarus, a nation closely allied with Russia in the ongoing conflict.
As of now, Ukrainian authorities have not provided any immediate statements regarding the prisoner exchange.
