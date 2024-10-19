Left Menu

Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine Exchange 95 POWs with UAE Mediation

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 95 prisoners of war each on Friday, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Returning Russian service members are receiving medical checks in Belarus. Ukrainian confirmation is pending. The exchange marks the 57th swap since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 95 prisoners of war on Friday, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator. The Russian Defence Ministry announced the exchange on Telegram, though Ukrainian authorities have yet to confirm the agreement.

The returning Russian service members are undergoing medical examinations in Belarus, a primary ally of Russia in the ongoing conflict that has lasted over two and a half years. A private Russian group dedicated to the interests of prisoners of war stated that most returnees were captured following a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region in August.

This latest exchange follows a previous swap in September involving 103 prisoners from both sides. It marks the 57th exchange since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to Ukraine's prisoner of war advocacy body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

