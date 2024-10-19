Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine Exchange 95 POWs with UAE Mediation

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 95 prisoners of war on Friday, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator. The Russian Defence Ministry announced the exchange on Telegram, though Ukrainian authorities have yet to confirm the agreement.

The returning Russian service members are undergoing medical examinations in Belarus, a primary ally of Russia in the ongoing conflict that has lasted over two and a half years. A private Russian group dedicated to the interests of prisoners of war stated that most returnees were captured following a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region in August.

This latest exchange follows a previous swap in September involving 103 prisoners from both sides. It marks the 57th exchange since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to Ukraine's prisoner of war advocacy body.

