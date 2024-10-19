Left Menu

Evacuation Urged in Pokrovsk Amidst No Heating Promise

A senior official in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, has urged residents to evacuate due to the lack of essential services, including heating, amidst the westward advance of Russian forces. Anti-tank traps being installed signal increased danger. RBK Ukraine reported the official's call to leave for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior official in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk has issued a clear warning to residents: evacuate now, as the advance of Russian forces westward has cut off essential services such as heating.

According to RBK Ukraine, Serhiy Dobrak, the head of Pokrovsk's military administration, warned that anti-tank traps, also known as 'dragon's teeth,' are being installed nearby, indicating imminent danger.

The lack of heating is already a certainty, Dobrak emphasized, signaling the urgency for residents to leave the city and ensure their safety.

