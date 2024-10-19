Evacuation Urged in Pokrovsk Amidst No Heating Promise

A senior official in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk has issued a clear warning to residents: evacuate now, as the advance of Russian forces westward has cut off essential services such as heating.

According to RBK Ukraine, Serhiy Dobrak, the head of Pokrovsk's military administration, warned that anti-tank traps, also known as 'dragon's teeth,' are being installed nearby, indicating imminent danger.

The lack of heating is already a certainty, Dobrak emphasized, signaling the urgency for residents to leave the city and ensure their safety.

