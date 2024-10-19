Shocking Crime in Ballia: Child Assaulted by Tenants

A horrific crime has unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, involving the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl by three boys residing as tenants in her household. The police have taken swift action, detaining the accused for further investigation.

The incident transpired on Wednesday evening in the Kotwali police station area. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed that the assault took place on the roof of the child's home.

The families of the accused, aged six, 13, and 16, lived in the same premises. The girl's mother has filed a complaint, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. SP Vir, along with a forensics team, conducted an on-site inspection following reports of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)