Major Breakthrough in Poonch: JKGF Terror Module Dismantled

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed a significant success by arresting two terrorists from the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force in Poonch, solving multiple grenade attack cases. The operation involved seizing arms and exposing the terrorists' links across the border, revealing a broader conspiracy to incite fear in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:44 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a major success in their fight against terrorism by apprehending two members of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) in Poonch. The arrests have unraveled multiple cases of grenade attacks in the district, hailed by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain as a "very big achievement" for security forces.

In a coordinated operation, police, the 37 Rashtriya Rifles, and the 38th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) detained Abdul Aziz, recovering two grenades. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of more explosives and accomplice Manwar Hussain's arrest, seizing additional weapons. They aimed to sow chaos by targeting a temple, a gurdwara, an Army camp, and other locations.

The men received weapons and funds from handlers across the border and spread anti-national propaganda. The arrest of another module member, Mohd Shabir, further thwarted their plans. ADGP Jain emphasized ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks and protect regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

