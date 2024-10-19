Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Liquor Shop Denied After Protests

Authorities in Maharashtra's Raigad district refused a liquor shop permit in Navi Mumbai's Enkay Heritage Cooperative Housing Society. Protests led by residents, particularly women, highlighted concerns about the potential misconduct of consumers. The decision followed an inspection and was influenced by local opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:02 IST
In a decisive move, officials in Maharashtra's Raigad district have blocked the establishment of a liquor store in Navi Mumbai's residential complex, citing vehement opposition from local residents, especially women.

The residents of Enkay Heritage Cooperative Housing Society in Panvel voiced worries that the proposed shop could lead to unruly behavior, affecting the safety of women and girls. Their concerns culminated in a representation to Collector Kisan N Jawale, prompting an inspection by the excise department. Consequently, the collector's order took into account the residents' strong objections, denying permission for the shop.

B N Kumar of the Alert Citizens' Team, who orchestrated a silent protest in July, obtained the order through RTI. Kumar had earlier communicated with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging the rejection of the shop's location near the society's entrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

