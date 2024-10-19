Left Menu

Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot

Law enforcement in Punjab, Pakistan claims they arrested seven suspected terrorists associated with TTP and ISIS. The Counter Terrorism Department conducted 129 operations across multiple cities, recovering weapons and explosives, preventing attacks on critical locations. The suspects are in custody for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:05 IST
Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan, have announced the arrest of seven alleged terrorists linked to the militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS. According to police reports on Saturday, these arrests disrupted a planned terrorist threat in the province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police reported that during 129 intelligence-driven operations across various districts, they apprehended suspects from the cities of Lahore, Bhakkar, Attock, Bahawalpur, and Jhang. Weapons, bombs, and other explosives were seized during these operations.

The arrested individuals, identified as Hayatullah, Sheen Khan, Muhammad Siddiq, Zahoor Ahmed, Ikram Khan, Mubashir Ali, and Khan Muhammad, were reportedly planning attacks on significant installations and other crucial sites. The detainees are now held at an undisclosed location pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024