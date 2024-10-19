Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot

Law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan, have announced the arrest of seven alleged terrorists linked to the militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS. According to police reports on Saturday, these arrests disrupted a planned terrorist threat in the province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police reported that during 129 intelligence-driven operations across various districts, they apprehended suspects from the cities of Lahore, Bhakkar, Attock, Bahawalpur, and Jhang. Weapons, bombs, and other explosives were seized during these operations.

The arrested individuals, identified as Hayatullah, Sheen Khan, Muhammad Siddiq, Zahoor Ahmed, Ikram Khan, Mubashir Ali, and Khan Muhammad, were reportedly planning attacks on significant installations and other crucial sites. The detainees are now held at an undisclosed location pending further investigation.

