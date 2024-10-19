Xi Jinping's Rocket Force Reforms Amid Corruption Cleanup
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the Rocket Force, part of the military's strategic missile force, amidst a period of upheaval over corruption allegations. Notable high-profile removals, including former Defence Minister Gen Li Shangfu, underscore a push to eradicate graft and strengthen combat capabilities.
- Country:
- China
In a notable move, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Rocket Force of the People's Liberation Army, emphasizing the need to bolster its deterrence and combat prowess. This comes amid a high-profile purge within the military arm due to corruption allegations.
The visit, reported by state-run Xinhua, underscores Xi's commitment to eliminating graft, with officials like former Defence Minister Gen Li Shangfu removed swiftly. The strategic missile command, central to China's military might, has seen several leaders ousted for alleged misconduct.
Amidst these developments, Xi's exhortations for improved weapon usage highlight his resolve to maintain the Communist Party's control over the military. The Rocket Force's recent ballistic missile test underlines its ongoing operational enhancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expo City Dubai Unveils Ambitious Master Plan to Propel Future Growth and Innovation
India and Kazakhstan Strengthen Ties with Joint Military Exercise KAZIND
BookMyShow Fights Coldplay Ticket Scalping with FIR
Cosmic Wonders: Eclipse, Neurobiology, and New Planet Discovery
Global Evacuation Plans Underway Amidst Lebanon Crisis