Conviction in Thane Police Assault Case Highlights Need for Protection

Three individuals have been convicted for attacking a police constable in Thane in December 2020, receiving a sentence of four days' imprisonment each. Another accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence. The case emphasizes the importance of laws protecting public servants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:33 IST
In a significant ruling, a court in Thane has convicted three individuals for assaulting a police constable, underscoring the need for robust legal protections for public servants.

The incident occurred in December 2020 at a busy traffic signal when the constable, identified as Mitesh Katkar, was attacked while attempting to manage traffic flow in the Anandnagar area.

Despite one accused being acquitted due to insufficient evidence, the judge reiterated the critical role of enforcement in safeguarding public servants' ability to perform their duties without fear of repercussion.

