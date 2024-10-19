Naxalite Couple with Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Maharashtra

A Naxalite couple, who had a cumulative bounty of Rs 8 lakh, has surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, according to a police report released on Saturday.

The couple, identified as Asin Rajaram Kumar, also known as Anil, and his wife Anju Sulya Jale, alias Soniya, were members of a Maoist press team operating in Odisha. They had been residing in Himachal Pradesh under assumed identities to evade capture.

As part of the Maharashtra government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the couple will receive Rs 11 lakh in compensation, with Kumar entitled to Rs 5 lakh and Jale to Rs 4.5 lakh, along with an additional Rs 1.5 lakh for surrendering as a couple.

