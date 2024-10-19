Left Menu

Homeless Man's Tragic End: Caught and Beaten in Delhi

A homeless man named Sandeep, also known as Bhura, was killed by residents in Delhi's Rohini area. He attempted a burglary, leading to his capture and fatal beating. Several residents have been arrested and charged with group murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 19-10-2024 17:18 IST
A homeless man, identified as Sandeep alias Bhura from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, met a tragic end in Delhi's Rohini district. The 30-year-old was beaten to death by a group of residents in Aman Vihar after being caught attempting a burglary. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in Karan Vihar locality.

According to police reports, Sandeep entered a house with the intention to steal, but his actions were thwarted by vigilant locals, who resorted to violence, causing his death. The gruesome event highlights the rising instances of mob justice in urban areas.

Law enforcement has acted swiftly, arresting multiple individuals involved in the beating. They have been charged under section 103/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to murder by a group. The police continue to investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

