Scandal Erupts as Videos Expose Police Lapse in High-Profile Case

Three policemen are suspended in Mathura for negligence after videos surface showing a gang sharpshooter interacting with media while in custody. The sharpshooter claims connections between the murdered NCP leader Baba Siddique and notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim. An inquiry has been launched into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:11 IST
Three police officers have faced suspension following allegations of negligence after videos circulated online, capturing a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang engaging with reporters while detained. The shooter made controversial comments regarding NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination, claiming connections with infamous criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Authorities in Mathura acted promptly, with Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey taking charge on the situation by suspending a sub-inspector and two constables on Friday night. The videos, which quickly went viral, featured Yogesh, also known as Raju, speaking about the recent killing of Siddique outside his son's office in Mumbai.

Yogesh, now under arrest for the murder of a gym owner in Delhi, was apprehended after a joint police encounter. Despite assertions of no link to Siddique's killing, his comments prompted swift police action, including launching an investigation headed by a deputy superintendent, ensuring a fair and thorough probe.

