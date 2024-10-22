High Drama Over Waqf Bill: Kalyan Banerjee’s Suspension
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for a day from the parliamentary committee on the Waqf Bill after an altercation where he smashed and hurled a glass bottle at the chairman. The Bill proposes major changes to the current Waqf Act, including inclusion of Muslim women and non-Muslims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for a day from the Joint Committee on the Waqf Bill after a chaotic meeting.
The session saw Banerjee smashing a glass water bottle and throwing it at the panel chairman, BJP's Jagdambika Pal, following a verbal clash with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.
The Waqf Bill, pivotal to restructuring the existing act, focuses on inclusivity by proposing the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims within Waqf boards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Worker Shot Outside Polling Booth: Haryana Polls Disrupted
Haryana Elections: Farmers' Outcry and Exit Poll Predictions Spell Trouble for BJP
BJP Eyes Historic Win in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
BJP's NRC Pledge Amid Infiltration Concerns in Jharkhand
BJP Pledges NRC Implementation to Tackle Infiltration in Jharkhand