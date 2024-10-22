Left Menu

High Drama Over Waqf Bill: Kalyan Banerjee’s Suspension

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for a day from the parliamentary committee on the Waqf Bill after an altercation where he smashed and hurled a glass bottle at the chairman. The Bill proposes major changes to the current Waqf Act, including inclusion of Muslim women and non-Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:47 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for a day from the Joint Committee on the Waqf Bill after a chaotic meeting.

The session saw Banerjee smashing a glass water bottle and throwing it at the panel chairman, BJP's Jagdambika Pal, following a verbal clash with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The Waqf Bill, pivotal to restructuring the existing act, focuses on inclusivity by proposing the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims within Waqf boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

