Tug of War in Kalembe: Congolese Forces Clash with M23 Rebels

The Democratic Republic of Congo's army and M23 rebels are in a contentious battle over the town of Kalembe. Although the army claims control, M23 insists otherwise. The conflict escalates an ongoing humanitarian crisis in North Kivu, with accusations against Rwanda and broken ceasefire agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:58 IST
The situation in Kalembe, a contentious town in Congo's North Kivu province, remains volatile as the Democratic Republic of Congo's army battles M23 rebels. On Tuesday, the army announced it had reclaimed the town, though M23 rebels dispute this, claiming continued control.

Kalembe fell to the M23 group on Sunday, reigniting tensions in Congo's mineral-rich eastern region. M23, a Tutsi-led rebel faction, has heightened its activities since 2022 with accusations from Congo and the UN pointing to Rwanda's alleged support, a claim Kigali denies vehemently.

The conflict has exacerbated a dire humanitarian situation, displacing 2.6 million people in North Kivu. As clashes proceed, with military forces deployed and gunfire reported, the fragile peace brokered by Angola hangs in the balance.

