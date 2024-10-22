Hezbollah's Bold Stand: No Talks Amidst Tensions

In a firm statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah declared that negotiations would not proceed while active conflicts continue. The group held Israel responsible for the condition of its detained fighters, adding to the mounting tensions.

Mohammad Afif, head of Hezbollah's media office, conveyed the group's resolute stance during a press conference held in Beirut's southern suburbs. He confirmed Hezbollah's full responsibility for the recent targeting of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence.

On Saturday, Israel reported a drone attack on Netanyahu's holiday home, labeling it an assassination attempt by Hezbollah, a known Iranian proxy. Netanyahu, who was not present during the incident, described the attack as a 'grave mistake,' further escalating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)