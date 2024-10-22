CBI Challenges Karnataka's Withdrawal of Probe Consent in Shivakumar DA Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a petition at the Supreme Court, challenging the Karnataka government's move to revoke consent to probe a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The decision to withdraw consent was made by the current Karnataka cabinet under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who deemed the previous BJP administration's 2019 decision unlawful. The Karnataka High Court had dismissed a related petition by the CBI and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, declaring it non-maintainable.

On September 17, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notices to Shivakumar and the state government, asking for their response to the plea filed by Patil. The case involves allegations of Shivakumar amassing assets disproportionate to his income during his tenure as a minister in the Congress government from 2013 to 2018.

