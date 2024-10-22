Spain's Uphill Battle: Loss in Renewable Energy Court Case

Spain faced a legal setback on Tuesday when a London court rejected its appeal for immunity in a case concerning multi-million-euro cuts to renewable energy incentives.

A decade ago, two investors - Infrastructure Services Luxembourg and Energia Termosolar - initiated arbitration against Spain under the Energy Charter Treaty for withdrawing renewable energy subsidies.

Despite Spain's attempt to overturn the arbitration award by claiming sovereign immunity, the appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in London, upholding a previous decision by the High Court last year.

