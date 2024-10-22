Left Menu

Enigmatic Sudan Cargo Plane Crash Raises Tensions

The crash of an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane in Sudan linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces raises questions, as evidence suggests UAE involvement despite denials. The chaos immersed Sudan in conflict since April 2023, with over 24,000 killed and millions displaced. Russian and Sudanese investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:52 IST
The mysterious crash of an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane in Sudan has intensified debate over its origins, amid allegations of involvement by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Scepticism surrounds the UAE's denial of arming the RSF, with evidence contradicting their claims, as Sudan continues to grapple with a strife that has seen over 24,000 people killed and countless others displaced since the outbreak of war in April 2023.

Authorities in Sudan and Russian investigators are pursuing leads after de-registering the plane in Kyrgyzstan, with questions lingering about its last operators and the identities connected to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

