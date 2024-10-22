Enigmatic Sudan Cargo Plane Crash Raises Tensions

The mysterious crash of an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane in Sudan has intensified debate over its origins, amid allegations of involvement by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Scepticism surrounds the UAE's denial of arming the RSF, with evidence contradicting their claims, as Sudan continues to grapple with a strife that has seen over 24,000 people killed and countless others displaced since the outbreak of war in April 2023.

Authorities in Sudan and Russian investigators are pursuing leads after de-registering the plane in Kyrgyzstan, with questions lingering about its last operators and the identities connected to the crash.

