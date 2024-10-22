Left Menu

EU Border Strategy: A Unified Stand Against Illegal Migration

Leaders from Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia are committed to reducing illegal migration into the European Union, emphasizing the need for enhanced protection of the bloc's external borders and additional EU funding. With a significant drop in illegal crossings through the western Balkans, they continue to advocate for stringent migration policies.

Updated: 22-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:22 IST
The leaders of Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia have reaffirmed their commitment to curbing illegal migration into the European Union. This alliance emphasizes that securing the bloc's external borders is the most effective defense, and they are calling for increased EU funding to support these efforts.

Data from the border agency Frontex indicates a 79% year-on-year decrease in illegal crossings through the western Balkans, with under 17,000 crossings recorded in the first nine months of 2024. In a meeting held in Komarno, Slovakia, leaders lauded their success in reducing the influx of migrants, particularly from the Middle East and Africa, via the Balkan route.

Despite decreased arrivals, illegal migration remains a contentious political issue, exacerbating the rise of far-right parties and prompting stricter policies. EU leaders recently crafted a policy to accelerate deportations, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico vocal opponents of EU migration policy frameworks like migrant redistribution quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

