Controversial Video Sparks Political Allegations in Bahraich

A video claiming to depict state-sponsored violence in the Mahrajganj area of Mahsi tehsil has been categorically denied by Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla. Seen circulating on a media platform, the footage shows two young men allegedly discussing the orchestrated nature of the violence.

Shukla dismissed the claims, labeling the individuals in the video as unreliable due to their intoxicated state. "They look like drunkards," Shukla stated, revealing that a team is working to locate the person admitting to the crime in the video for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP workers of instigating the communal violence, likening the situation to tactics used by Nazi Germany under Hitler. He argues that the violence in Bahraich reflects the ruling party's desperation in facing issues like inflation and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)