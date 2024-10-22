Left Menu

Controversial Video Sparks Political Allegations in Bahraich

A video allegedly showing sponsored violence in Mahrajganj, Bahraich has been dismissed by local police. Accusations are flying as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP's involvement in the riots, drawing parallels to Hitler's regime. Tensions escalate with allegations of political motivation behind the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A video claiming to depict state-sponsored violence in the Mahrajganj area of Mahsi tehsil has been categorically denied by Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla. Seen circulating on a media platform, the footage shows two young men allegedly discussing the orchestrated nature of the violence.

Shukla dismissed the claims, labeling the individuals in the video as unreliable due to their intoxicated state. "They look like drunkards," Shukla stated, revealing that a team is working to locate the person admitting to the crime in the video for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP workers of instigating the communal violence, likening the situation to tactics used by Nazi Germany under Hitler. He argues that the violence in Bahraich reflects the ruling party's desperation in facing issues like inflation and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

