Tragic End for Convict in Tripura

A 43-year-old convict serving a sentence for rape was discovered hanging from a toilet ceiling in Kendriya Sansodhanagar, Tripura. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the state's Sepahijala district, according to an official report.

The convict, identified as Dilip Debbarma from Ranirbazar in the West Tripura district, was serving a 12-year sentence following his conviction in a rape case. The local authorities, including a police team, retrieved his body after the discovery.

Bishalgarh Sub Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Chakraborty confirmed the news to the press and stated that a judicial inquiry would be initiated to establish the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

