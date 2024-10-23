Left Menu

North Korean Troops Bolster Russia's War in Ukraine

North Korea has reportedly sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support its campaign in Ukraine, with plans to escalate this to 10,000 by December. This move has sparked controversy as both Moscow and Pyongyang deny such deployments. Intelligence from South Korea suggests coordinated actions involving troop training and relocation of military families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, North Korea has apparently dispatched 3,000 troops to Russia to lend support to the Kremlin's military operations in Ukraine, as revealed by South Korean legislators on Wednesday. An eventual deployment of 10,000 North Korean soldiers is projected to be completed by December, according to their intelligence sources.

Intelligence reports indicate that North Korean soldiers are being trained locally in Russia, aiming to adapt to the tactical conditions. The U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, suggested that this might point towards Russian challenges in manpower, although Russia and North Korea vehemently deny any such military cooperation.

South Korean authorities have observed measures taken by North Korea to control information dissemination about the troop deployments, including isolating soldiers' families. Meanwhile, discussions continue about the strategic implications, with potential responses being assessed at an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

